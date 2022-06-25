LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $3.85 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

