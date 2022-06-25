LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 4,760 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.91.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.