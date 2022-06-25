LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

