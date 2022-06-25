Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 245 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 63,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 60,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 280,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

