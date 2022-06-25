LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after buying an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after buying an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

