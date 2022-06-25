Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.87

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.87 and traded as low as $114.86. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 27,468 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.87.
Macquarie Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
