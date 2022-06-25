Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $86.65.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

