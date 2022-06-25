MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for MamaMancini’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

MMMB stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. MamaMancini’s has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MamaMancini’s by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 126,485 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MamaMancini’s by 98.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MamaMancini’s by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

