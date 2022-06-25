Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,093 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Visa by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1,233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

V stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.18. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

