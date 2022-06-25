Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

