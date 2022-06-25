ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

NYSE:MAN opened at $78.71 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

