Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $19.59 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,590.04.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

