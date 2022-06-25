Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.6% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

