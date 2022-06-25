Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $111.48 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

