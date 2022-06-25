Marotta Asset Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 74,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 63,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 60,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.