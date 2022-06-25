Marotta Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

