Matisse Capital Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Matisse Capital trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 98.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,590.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

