Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.