Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $7,966,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,729,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

