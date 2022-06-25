Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

