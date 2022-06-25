Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,581 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

