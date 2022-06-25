MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

