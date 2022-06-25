MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average is $192.21.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

