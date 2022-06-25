MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,298.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,595.91. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

