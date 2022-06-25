MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after purchasing an additional 491,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,909,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,454,000 after purchasing an additional 626,554 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

