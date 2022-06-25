MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 356 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ResMed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.44 and its 200 day moving average is $231.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.