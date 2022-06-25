MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 6,500 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $2,101,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a 200 day moving average of $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

