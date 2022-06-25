MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 816 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $232,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 9.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,168,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in SBA Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $327.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

