Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

