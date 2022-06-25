Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

MDNA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

MDNA stock opened at C$1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$4.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$88.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

