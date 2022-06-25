MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MNOV opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.65.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
