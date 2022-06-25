MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MNOV opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

