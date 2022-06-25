Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 62,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after buying an additional 1,036,962 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.