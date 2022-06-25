MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,649.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $739.46 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 201.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $823.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,019.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.