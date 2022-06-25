Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.52

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and traded as low as $10.58. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 39,258 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,710 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.36% of Mesa Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MTR)
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
