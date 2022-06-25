Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 509,987 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,078.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.27.

Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

