Methanex Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion.

MX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.54.

Shares of MX opened at C$51.85 on Friday. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$71.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

In other Methanex news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

