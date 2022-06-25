MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.42

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 109219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.
In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $461,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
