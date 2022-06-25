Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lynch & Associates IN’s Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,816 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

