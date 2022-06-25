Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Norway Savings Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.83 and its 200-day moving average is $293.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.