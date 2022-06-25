Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is US Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.5% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.