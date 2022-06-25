Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.83 and its 200 day moving average is $293.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

