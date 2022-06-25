Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.83 and a 200-day moving average of $293.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

