Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,408 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

