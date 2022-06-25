Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

