Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.24

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.24 and traded as low as $27.03. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 147,573 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $435.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,654.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,593 shares of company stock worth $40,978 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

