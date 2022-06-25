Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $687.00

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 687 ($8.41) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.57). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.41), with a volume of 16,158 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 60.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 687 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 687.
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile (LON:MLC)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.