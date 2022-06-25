Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $687.00

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 687 ($8.41) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.57). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.41), with a volume of 16,158 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 60.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 687 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 687.

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile (LON:MLC)

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates the Millennium Collection, Leng's Collection, M Collection, and Copthorne Collection hotels. The company operates 139 hotels with 40,323 rooms. It also offers hotel and resort management, and consultancy services; operates as a finance company and real estate investment trust; and acts as a liquor licensing holder.

