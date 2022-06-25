Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.64

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and traded as low as $14.10. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1,513 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

About Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

