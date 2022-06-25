Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 736,515 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.50.
About Minoan Group (LON:MIN)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.