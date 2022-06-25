Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.52

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $14.87. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 157,997 shares changing hands.

MITEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CLSA downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49.

Mitsubishi Estate ( OTCMKTS:MITEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

