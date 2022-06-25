Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,590.04.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

